SOMERS – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim of a single-car accident on Sheridan Road (Highway 32) here last Friday as Dannisha A. Weatherspoon, 29, of Racine.

Weatherspoon was a passenger in a 2000 Buick LeSabre that was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes in the 1500 block of Sheridan Road and struck several objects in the east ditch line before flipping onto its roof and catching fire. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the crash shortly before 6 a.m. last Friday (Jan. 21).

The crash caused Weatherspoon to be ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where she died of injuries. The driver, who has not been identified, was a 28-year-old Racine man. He received minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this car accident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

