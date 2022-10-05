Full Moon Drum Circle

River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is hosting a full moon drum circle, on Friday, Oct. 21. No reservations are required to attend.

People of all ages and paths are invited to attend a drum circle as autumn returns to the forest. Participants will welcome the full moon together with music and the setting of intentions while settled around a fire. Extra drums will be available, however, you are also welcome to bring your own instruments. It is recommended to bring a chair or blanket for personal use.

This free event requires no reservations and is a drug/alcohol-free space. The Center welcomes and will gladly accept free-will donations.

The Drum Circle will take place on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, in Racine.

For more information about River Bend Nature Center and its programs, please visit the center’s website or contact the them at 262-639-1515.

