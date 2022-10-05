This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Autumn: This sweet baby weighs just three pounds and would make a fun family entertainer and snuggle pal.

This gorgeous 5-month-old kitten is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine Campus. If you’ve been looking for an adorable addition to your home, please visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today to meet Autumn.

Our Featured Pet, Autumn

All photos credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

The Racine campus is open for pet adoptions Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

