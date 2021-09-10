… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.

With no shareholders or billionaire owners, we can provide trustworthy journalism that focuses on helping readers.

Unlike many others, Racine County Eye’s journalism is available for everyone to read, regardless of what they can afford to pay. We do this because we believe in information equality. Greater numbers of people can keep track of events, understand their impact on people and communities, and become inspired to take meaningful action.

If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Racine County Eye from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

From handling heavy machinery to slipping on freshly washed floors, many of us are used to anticipating hazards. However, it’s important to note that the real danger lies in the risks you can’t immediately see. Keeping yourself safe on the job is all about familiarizing yourself with them. These are some of the top hidden safety hazards in the workplace.

Noise

While a few loud sounds here and there might not bother you, constant high-pitched noises can slowly damage your hearing over time. This is especially true if you work in an enclosed area with loud pieces of equipment. Make sure that you wear some form of ear protection.

Poor Air Quality

It’s also important to look for safety hazards in the air around us. Many different factors can reduce the air quality of your indoor workplace, such as exhaust fumes, chemicals, and even bad ventilation. Each of these things releases harmful toxins into the air that we can breathe into our lungs. Many of these contaminants can make us sick or cause more severe reactions later in life. You should place air purifiers in areas that pose the greatest concern to help remove some of these particles.

Bad Posture

Another hidden safety hazard in the workplace to look out for is poor sitting posture. When individuals work at a desk all day, their natural sitting alignment starts to curve forward. This distributes your weight unevenly and results in a plethora of physical ailments, including neck aches and back pains. Because of this, it’s important that you’re aware of how you’re sitting so that you can maintain the most comfortable position for your body.

Bacteria and Viruses

The largest hidden danger of all is the presence of bacteria and viruses. These germs are invisible to the naked eye and spread on every new surface we touch. You should routinely clean your workstation and wash your hands whenever you touch a foreign surface. These practices can reduce the number of germs near you and decrease your overall chances of getting ill.

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.