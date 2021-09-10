From handling heavy machinery to slipping on freshly washed floors, many of us are used to anticipating hazards. However, it’s important to note that the real danger lies in the risks you can’t immediately see. Keeping yourself safe on the job is all about familiarizing yourself with them. These are some of the top hidden safety hazards in the workplace.

Noise

While a few loud sounds here and there might not bother you, constant high-pitched noises can slowly damage your hearing over time. This is especially true if you work in an enclosed area with loud pieces of equipment. Make sure that you wear some form of ear protection.

Poor Air Quality

It’s also important to look for safety hazards in the air around us. Many different factors can reduce the air quality of your indoor workplace, such as exhaust fumes, chemicals, and even bad ventilation. Each of these things releases harmful toxins into the air that we can breathe into our lungs. Many of these contaminants can make us sick or cause more severe reactions later in life. You should place air purifiers in areas that pose the greatest concern to help remove some of these particles.

Bad Posture

Another hidden safety hazard in the workplace to look out for is poor sitting posture. When individuals work at a desk all day, their natural sitting alignment starts to curve forward. This distributes your weight unevenly and results in a plethora of physical ailments, including neck aches and back pains. Because of this, it’s important that you’re aware of how you’re sitting so that you can maintain the most comfortable position for your body.

Bacteria and Viruses

The largest hidden danger of all is the presence of bacteria and viruses. These germs are invisible to the naked eye and spread on every new surface we touch. You should routinely clean your workstation and wash your hands whenever you touch a foreign surface. These practices can reduce the number of germs near you and decrease your overall chances of getting ill.