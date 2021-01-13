Axle Rose has one big smile that you can’t miss! This timid 7-year-old loves to play fetch, go for walks and enjoys a nice butt scratch. Axle Rose is on the timid side and warms up slowly with praise, time, and treats. If you’d like this rockstar pooch to join your family please go to www.wihumane.org/adopt to learn how to adopt Axle Rose from the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus today!

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. The WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. Further, WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

More about WHS: Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus surpasses $50K toward $100K matching campaign

Woofdorf Astoria

Rating: 5 out of 5.