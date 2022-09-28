As the photoshoot began, the three women along with Bella’s therapist decided to head to the area where the lions reside.

As the group was walking to their destination, Deanna told Sarah, “every time we come here, this one lion always comes up to the glass when Bella gets there.”

Almost as if the mother’s words were on cue, Azizi, the 11-year-old matriarch of the Racine Zoo’s pride came to the glass.

“She was prancing, kind of galloping towards the glass, and then stopped. She (Azizi) started pawing at her (Bella), looked at her (Bella) in the eyes, and then she (Azizi) stood on her hind legs,” explained Greening.

The interaction led to the lion extending her paw on the glass and Bella lining up her palm on the other side of the glass.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like it before in my life. It was one of the most beautiful things and all I could think to do is ‘get as much as you can on camera’,” said the photographer.