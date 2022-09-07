Higher Expectations for Racine County, a nonprofit in Racine County, is hosting a Back 2 School event for teenagers in Racine County. The event is being put on by a group of teenagers, from Racine County, in conjunction with the support from Higher Expectations for Racine County. The Back 2 School event will take place on Sept 10, 2022, at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., at the South Pavillion.

From noon until 5 p.m., there will be activities for those who are between the ages of 13 and 18 years old. Anyone who is within the age requirement is able to attend; you do not have to attend a specific school to go. There will be obstacle courses, inflatable games, a DJ, lawn games, and a BBQ for all to enjoy. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to learn about college and earn prizes for coming.

Back 2 School: For teens, by teens

Those hosting the Back 2 School event are a “collective group of teens from various high schools and 8th-grade, middle schoolers, that were given a $5,000 budget to put together an informational event created for teens by teens,” shares Private Contractor Elaine De La Cruz, of Higher Expectations for Racine County.

The group planned the entire event, from the location to the food choice, and even met with college students who will be present at the community-oriented event. With a focus on education, students who are first-generation college students at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive in Carthage College, will be on-site volunteering and providing their own insights at the event.

Elizabeth Erickson, Managing Director of Engagement, and Leanna Johnson, Community Engagement Coordinator of Higher Expectations for Racine County have been supportive of this Back 2 School event and coordinating the details. Individuals from the nonprofit organization, according to De La Cruz, were going into the schools in Racine County to recruit teenagers to come.

Updates about the event, including an informational video, are posted on the nonprofit’s Facebook page and event page. View their website to learn more about their mission and future community.

