The holiday gift-giving season is upon us. And as we decide where to spend our hard-earned dollars, it is important to remember to support local businesses, especially while everyone continues to struggle with pandemic shortcomings.

Something Special from Wisconsin (SSfW) is a program that was developed by the Division of Agricultural Development, within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). It serves to aid local businesses in a unique way to put their products in the spotlight.

“It is more important than ever to support Wisconsin businesses,” said SSfW Program Director Lois Federman. “When people purchase a Box of Fun, they’re helping local businesses across our state thrive. Each dollar spent is an investment in not only a local business but also in Wisconsin’s economy.”

“Boxes of Fun” is back for the holiday gift giving season. There are currently eight varieties, all filled with original, Wisconsin-made products that your family and loved ones, both near and far, will love. Boxes range in price from $39–$139, and purchasing is easy. Christine’s Kitchens, an SSfW business member, offers the Boxes of Fun on their website.

Orders are being accepted now for both Thanksgiving and Christmas deliveries. For Thanksgiving delivery, all orders must be received by November 19, 2021. Christmas orders must be received no later than December 17, 2021.

Shipping prices vary: for Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois, the cost is $10. For orders being shipped anywhere else in the continental United States, the shipping fee is $25.

2021 Boxes of Fun options:

Small Snack Box

Pamper Yourself

A Surprise Gift

Brunch Munch

Snack Attack

Morning Madness

A Hodge Podge

Cook With It

While SSfW is inclusive to the entire state, several Racine and Kenosha county businesses represent southeast Wisconsin. From Kenosha, Ken’s Rustic Designs and WisConian Delectables proudly don the Something Special from Wisconsin label. Racine’s representation includes Addicting Pretzels LLC, Burn Pit BBQ, LuAnn’s Homemade Butters, Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge, and Wenck Family Farms. It is important to point out that not every merchant in the program will have items in the Boxes of Fun.

More than 800 Boxes of Fun have been shipped to consumers in more than 30 states. Boxes have traveled to destinations as far away as California, Florida, and New York, providing an opportunity for dozens of Wisconsin companies to grow their sales and reach new customers.

To learn more:

Something Special from Wisconsin , is a trademarked marketing program developed in 1983 through the Division of Agricultural Development of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and is based in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about this program, visit their website.