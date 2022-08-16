Local businesses, The Main Project and Cafe and HER Valley, are hosting a Back to School Bash. The community event will take place at The Main Project and Cafe, 1014 State St.

The event strives to equip students with the resources they need before school starts and to bring the community together. It will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The Back to School Bash will feature school supply giveaways. There is no pre-registration required, however, supplies are not guaranteed, and are only available while they last. In addition, there will be haircuts given, food, face painting and games too.

Donations needed for the Back to School Bash

HER Valley will also be providing hygiene bags for female students.

Donations that HER Valley is accepting for the hygiene bags are:

Sanitary napkins

Feminine wipes

Deodorant

Packaged gum/mints

Deontrae Mayfield, owner of The Main Project and Cafe, said, “If anyone wants to contribute to school supplies and backpack, feel free to drop off at the coffee shop,” in a Facebook post.

