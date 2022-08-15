RACINE – The Salvation Army of Racine this week is conducting a hygiene products drive to provide back-to-school hygiene bags for Knapp Elementary School students.

Full-size items are being collected. The organization also needs volunteers to assemble the bags. Please bring items to The Salvation Army Worship and Community Center, 1901 Washington Ave., by this Wednesday (Aug. 17).

Hygiene products needed

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Shampoo

Hair conditioner

Body wash Body spray

Lotions

Packs of combs (wide tooth for detangling)

Cocoa butter moisturizer

Children’s bonnets Hair brushes

Wave brushes

Head scarves

Tampons

Feminine pads

Drawstring backpacks

For more information on how to help, call 262-632-3147 or visit the Salvation Army of Racine website.

