The Racine Police Department is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive. The 16th Street Cop House, located at 1900 16th St., is collecting donations for Knapp Elementary. Donations are accepted now until Aug. 30.

The department is asking that people “help set your neighbors up for success.”

School supply donations needed

Interested in donating? View the RUSD School Supply List for Knapp Elementary for items to donate.

RUSD School Supply List (English) RUSD School Supply List (Español) Knapp Elementary Knapp Elementary

Where to bring donations

Donations for the school supply drive are requested to be brought to the 16th Street COP House. Otherwise, the donations can also be brought to the front counter of the Racine Police Department at 730 Center St. in Racine.

