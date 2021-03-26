Accomplished NFL running backs coach Gary Brown has been named the running backs coach for the Wisconsin Badgers, head coach Paul Chryst announced Thursday.

“Gary is really an impressive person. Everyone I know that has worked with Gary speaks very highly of him and has loved working with him,” Chryst said in a statement. “I look forward to our staff being able to work with him, and I’m really excited that our players will get to learn from him. He brings great experience at both the collegiate and professional level and is a heck of a good football coach.”

Brown joins the Badgers after most recently serving as running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-2019 where the Cowboys had one of the most successful rushing attacks in the league.

“I’m excited about being part of the Badger family because of the tradition that’s been established over the years,” Brown said in a statement. “They’re one of the best programs in the Big Ten, and obviously they like to run the ball and run it very well. As a running backs coach, that certainly appealed to me. They’ve had a long line of great, great tailbacks and it’s an honor for me to contribute to carrying on that tradition.

“If you’re a running back guy, you’re very aware of what they’re doing at Wisconsin and you study their tape and their backs. In my work in the NFL, we’ve scouted them all. I’ve always been very impressed with how those guys go about their business and how they leave Wisconsin as truly complete tailbacks.”

The Badgers had been searching for a replacement for John Settle who took the RB coach job at Kentucky two weeks ago. A native of Williamsport, Pa., Brown attended Penn State for four years and was then drafted by the Houston Oilers.