RACINE — Two local businesses and one school are teaming up to say thank you to individuals who have served in the United States Military this Veterans Day with a Wisconsin favorite: Kringle.

O&H Danish Bakery, Tabak Law and The Prairie School will be giving away 200 Kringles to veterans on Nov. 9.

“Through my work with veterans, I hear too many veterans say that they think nobody cares about what they have done or what they have been through,” said Jim Brzezinski, Partner/Attorney, Tabak Law. “It is heartbreaking that so many are struggling with what happened to them in the military and feel that way.”

This Veterans Day, they are working to show veterans they are cared for. Tabak Law practices Social Security Disability, Worker’s Compensation, and Veterans Benefits law. In addition to their specialized law services, this event is another way they are working to help those who served in the armed forces.

Veterans, claim your Kringle

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies last, veterans are able to claim a free Kringle at O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant. Veterans who participate must bring proof of service to claim a Kringle.

Students who attend The Prairie School will be present at the bakery as veterans are claiming their pastry. The students will be handing out thank you notes and extending their personal thanks.

“It is important to let them know, that as a community, we appreciate their sacrifices and really do care about them,” said Brzezinski. “It is also important for our children to understand that these people, who they don’t even know, put their lives on the line to make sure they have the ability to grow up healthy and happy in a free country.”

