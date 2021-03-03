Just like his name implies, No Feet has a long scaly tail instead! This juvenile male is a gorgeous, friendly ball python and will make a wonderful companion for any reptile enthusiast. If you are looking for a unique and amazing pet, please go to www.wihumane.org/adopt to learn more!

Make a contribution to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus this year while the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly & Nancy Toll are still matching donations.

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. Further, WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

