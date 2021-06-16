Farmhouse decor, antiques, and handmade signs are definitely trending and fit well in any Wisconsin home. Barnwood & Birch is a small, local, women-owned company based out of Union Grove, Wisconsin. Two sisters, Rachel Baglow and Emily Battisti, are the team that makes signs and decor happen. What’s created in their hands eventually comes to life in your own home.

This company started by only selling their signs on their Facebook page here. From there, they have expanded into having their own website and selling unique decor items too. Baglow and Battisti took their love for Wisconsin, antiques, and crafting and created their own business. Now they’re sharing their creative passions and love with the rest of the community.

Barnwood & Birch: A Sister Duo

Barnwood & Birch Owners: Rachel Baglow and Emily Battisti

These two sisters do all the work from start to finish. First, they create the designs for the signs. Then, Baglow and Battisti build the pieces in their collections. The pair also handle customer service interactions and social media. From sanding to painting to delivery, it’s the girls who make the magic happen.

Barnwood & Birch offers custom-made signs; everything from design to paint color can all be completely customized. They also thrift one of a kind home decor items and vintage pieces. So if you like the look of DIY projects but want to save the hassle of actually doing the projects, this company is for you.

From their Home to Yours

Barnwood & Birch Sign

Life in Wisconsin has inspired their work, along with their family lives and the community. They use high-quality products such as paint and wood to craft their goods.

“Everything we do is different from big box stores so that we can guarantee a truly unique feel to our work,” says Baglow and Battisti.

If you have an idea, they can bring it to life. Their company is a great place to get something for a housewarming party or if you are renovating your own house. Their business is a true labor of love from the sister team.

Barnwood & Birch and Quotes and Cotton T-shirt Collaboration

Support Small

This small business works hard to support other local initiatives. Most recently, they’ve teamed up with another local Wisconsin women-owned company, Quotes and Cotton. Barnwood & Birch’s original design is featured on a t-shirt sold by Quotes and Cotton. One way to support these companies is by purchasing something from them, but also by interacting on social media.

Check out the t-shirt here. Follow their Instagram here and their Facebook page here.

