A family of 10 people – three adults and seven children – were displaced by a fire in a basement at 1221 Highland Avenue on Saturday evening.

The Racine Fire Department responded to the fire call at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the basement. The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes. Most importantly, there were no injuries. The damage is an estimated $50,000.

Further, the Red Cross was assisting the family.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...