A family of 10 people – three adults and seven children – were displaced by a fire in a basement at 1221 Highland Avenue on Saturday evening.

The Racine Fire Department responded to the fire call at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the basement. The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes. Most importantly, there were no injuries. The damage is an estimated $50,000.

Further, the Red Cross was assisting the family.

