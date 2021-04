RACINE – A basement fire left a Jefferson Street home inhabitable Wednesday morning. The fire displaced two people and killed a dog. There were no other injuries.

Racine firefighters were called to 1212 Jefferson St. about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The fire was confined to the basement area and required the use of water and firefighting foam. The fire was under control within about 30 minutes.

A damage estimate was not available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.