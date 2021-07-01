The Racine area of Wisconsin has no shortage of old homes. This means a wealth of opportunity for people looking for housing they can flip into something more modern. When renovating, you should target high-traffic areas. People spend a lot more time in bathrooms than you’d think, making them worthy candidates for updating. So, here are some bathroom design trends in 2021 to know, whether you’re just looking to target one restroom alone or you intend to flip the whole house.

Floating Vanities

While this design leans toward contemporary styles, the number of customizations you can make to the vanity allows for more modern designs that stand out among contemporary peers. As a further benefit, a floating vanity lets you use the space underneath as extra storage. Like average vanities, wall-mounted versions come with all the same configurations you would expect. As a result, you never have to give up functionality for style.

Glass Tile Showers

The last thing you want in a shower is to feel claustrophobic or in the dark. Of the bathroom design trends of 2021, we highly recommend remodeling your bathroom with a glass tile shower. This type of design will add color and reflect light so that the shower feels roomier and has a more pleasant impact on your mood. These glass tiles come in various patterns, shapes, and colors, so you’re bound to find something that you’ll love.

Back-Lit Mirrors

Mirrors are often the first things people replace in bathrooms. As backlit mirrors are quickly rising in popularity, you might want to install one in your bathroom. These are nice because the backlight provides an ambiance that is both comfortable and more ideal when you get up early in the morning or need to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. With the lights positioned in the back, you also prevent glare from getting in your way as you get ready for the day. The mirrors themselves often have simple designs to make the comforting glow of the lights more eye-catching.