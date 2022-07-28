MOUNT PLEASANT – The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which operates an animal shelter here, has brought 62 beagles to Wisconsin as part of a large-scale rescue operation from a mass dog-breeding facility in Virginia.

The nine beagle mothers and 53 puppies arrived over the weekend and are currently in WHS foster homes throughout southeastern Wisconsin. They will be available for adoption once they are old enough and healthy enough for placement.

“On Saturday night, our team welcomed, examined, and placed all 62 animals in foster homes in less than two hours, Alison Fotsch Kleibor, WHS Executive Vice President – CEO Designate said in a news release. “It has been such a powerful experience to be a small part of the journey for these animals and an even greater privilege to be a part of the team who made it happen.”

Approximately 4,000 beagles involved

The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va. That facility bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The U.S. Department of Justice successfully sued Envigo in May alleging repeated violations of the Animal Welfare Act. The company agreed to give up possession of its animals and close the facility.

In early July, a judge approved an adoption plan to transfer all remaining beagles from Envigo’s facility, according to The Associated Press. The removal plans called for the Humane Society of the United States to transfer the dogs to other shelters where they can be adopted.

Regarding the adult dogs and puppies now in WHS foster care, those interested in adoption should review the adoption process in the coming days and weeks. The WHS website is updated in real-time.

WHS welcomes donations to help support the beagles’ care. Community support truly makes it possible for WHS to help in large-scale rescues like this, especially where such dogs often need medical and behavioral intervention to support their unique needs. Because WHS does not receive general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organizations, local support is critical to fulfilling its mission of making a difference for animals and the people who love them.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

