Credit: Emma Widmar A beekeeping workshop is coming to Gateway Technical College’s Center for Sustainable Living at the Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave. The workshop will be held on August 17 at 4 p.m. Beekeeping expert to speak

The workshop will focus on the importance of pollinators, specifically honeybees. Stephanie Slater, a beekeeping expert, will teach about honeybees, beekeeping and the role honeybees play in our daily lives. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP to Kallie Johnson, Center for Sustainable Living manager, at johnsonka@gtc.edu or call 262-564-2196. Credit: Gateway Technical College

