RACINE – Back for a third year, the Downtown Racine Corporation presents Bend and Brew, free outdoor yoga, this year at a new location: Reefpoint Marina’s grassy park area at the very end of Christopher Columbus Causeway. Yoga sessions, which are led by Yoga Roots Racine, will be offered on Wednesdays from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. from June 24 thru September 5. After every session, participants will receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses.

Free Coffee Locations:

• Red Onion Cafe – 555 Main Street

• Divino Gelato Cafe Racine – 245 Main Street

• The NASH – 522 6th Street

• Reefpoint Brew House – 2 Christopher Columbus Cswy.

Free Beer Locations:

• Reefpoint Brew House – 2 Christopher Columbus Cswy.

• Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar – 600 Main Street

• The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery – 231 Main Street

• Pub On Wisconsin – 525 Wisconsin Avenue

• Joey’s Yardarm – 920 Erie Street

Free Mimosa Location:

• The Maple Table – 520 Main Street

Sessions will be led with people of all ages and skill levels in mind. Registration is not required, but plan on coming 5-10 minutes prior to start time to sign-in. Although this is a free yoga session, there is a recommended donation of $5 to go towards the instructors from Yoga Roots Racine. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel and water. Social distancing and class limits of 25 people will be enforced.

“We are thrilled to offer free yoga overlooking beautiful Lake Michigan each Wednesday and Saturday. We encourage you to stay after and explore all the amazing downtown shops and restaurants that need your support now, more than ever.” – Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director

In the case that Bend and Brew will need to be canceled because of the weather, all announcements will be made on the Facebook event page. (Please note, there will be no yoga on July 4th) because of weather, all announcements will be made on the Downtown Racine Corporation’s Facebook Page.

Email Kelly at kkruse@racinedowntown.com with any questions.