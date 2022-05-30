For the 5th year, the Downtown Racine Corporation will offer free outdoor yoga with a drink. Bend & Brew will occur outside of Reefpoint Marina’s grassy park area at the very end of Christopher Columbus Causeway. Yoga Roots Racine hosts this event on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. from June 1 thru September 28. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel and water to Bend and Brew sessions.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend the yoga sessions. No registration is required. It is recommended that attendees arrive 5 to10 minutes, prior to the start time, to sign in. It is a free session, but a $5 donation is recommended. This donation will help support the lead instructors from Yoga Roots Racine.

After you bend, you get a voucher to enjoy a brew of your choice from a Racine business. Participants can exchange for a free beverage at participating businesses.

Places to redeem Bend & Brew vouchers:

Free Coffee Locations

Red Onion Cafe – 555 Main St.

Divino Gelato Cafe Racine – 245 Main St.

Reefpoint Brew House – 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway

Free Beer Locations

Marci’s on Main – 236 Main St.

Reefpoint Brew House – 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway

Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar – 600 Main St.

The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery – 231 Main St.

Pub On Wisconsin – 525 Wisconsin Ave.

Joey’s Yardarm – 920 Erie St.

Free Mimosa Location

The Maple Table – 520 Main St.

Free Mocktail Location

InMoxicated – 329 Main St.

In the case that Bend and Brew will need to be canceled because of weather, announcements will be made on the Downtown Racine Facebook event page. If you have questions about this event, contact events@racinedowntown.com.

