Bernice J. Sack, 94, died Monday morning at the Hospice House, but was a resident of Home Harbor Assisted Living. She was born in Racine on November 17, 1925, daughter of the late Carl and Margaret (nee: Jacky) Geschke.

Bernice married Albert Thomas Sack on May 16, 1946, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They shared forty-five beautiful years together before Albert preceded her in death on July 12, 1991. In her younger years, she was employed with Osters and Manco. Bernice was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, a lifelong member of the Catholic Women’s Club, member, and past President of the Ladies of Knights of Columbus. Active in the community, Bernice volunteered for many years at High Ridge Resale Shop, later at Lincoln Lutheran Village, and was a member of the Root River Restoration project. An excellent bowler, with multiple awards, she also enjoyed her dart ball leagues, crafts, reading, word search puzzles, and was an avid bingo and card player. Bernice always had a kind word and enjoyed helping others.

Bernice will be dearly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth (Dorothy) Sack; grandchildren, Shannon (Steve) Walczak, Brian (Jenny) Sack, Carolyn (Mark) Heifner; great grandchildren, Mya and Alyssa Walczak, Austin and Wyatt Sack and Ava Heifner; brother, Richard (Laurel)Geschke, sister-in-law, Helen Geschke of Rockford, Ill.; brother-in-law, Donald Sack; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Bernice was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond (Lucille), Elmer (Irene), Walter (Majel), Kenneth (Helen), Marvin (Lola), and Robert; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth (Richard) Bates, Elsie (Leroy) Halbur, Irma (Ed) Olson, Martha (Leo) Peterson; great grandchild, Ruby Ann Heifner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Visitation with limited attendance will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to the family for a memorial bench to be placed along a walking path in Bernice’s name have been suggested.