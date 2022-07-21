A baby’s brain needs to consume around 1/4 of its body weight each day. If the baby isn’t consuming enough calories through nutritious foods, their brain cannot develop properly and this could lead to developmental delays.

Baby’s bones grow at a rapid rate too. Calcium is needed for proper bone formation and growth. For muscles, proteins are necessary for the normal functioning of the heart and other organs.

A baby’s liver and kidneys have a high metabolic rate. These organs require a lot of energy to function correctly. Carbohydrates provide the fuel for these organs to work effectively.

A newborn’s stomach has a large surface area. This means that it requires a lot of nutrients to help digest foods. A baby’s stomach only holds around 5 ounces of food at any given time. That’s why it needs to consume around 300-400 grams of fiber per day. Fiber provides bulk to the digestive system and aids in digestion. The baby’s intestines are still developing. This means that they need to consume a certain amount of fat per day. Fat is used to produce hormones and maintain skin texture.

When it comes to your baby’s nutrition and development, do you think you are doing the best you can? Perhaps the list of the best nutritious foods below that will help in the overall development of your baby can help you figure it out.

Nutritious Foods

Breast Milk

The best nourishment for newborns is breast milk. Everything babies require for their first year of life is in it. The nutrients your baby needs to develop into a healthy adult, such as antibodies, vitamins, minerals, lipids, carbs, hormones, and enzymes, are all provided for them in breast milk.

You should think about supplementing with formula if you are not generating enough breast milk. It has been demonstrated that formula milk is just as effective as breast milk, if not more effective.

However, choose formula very carefully as some products can cause necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a severe and potentially fatal disease in premature infants. One of the infamous examples of a formula causing harm to babies is Similac. Read about the lawsuit against Similac to know more.

Soy Milk

Soy milk is great for babies who are allergic to cow’s milk. It has less lactose than regular milk and can help reduce gas and bloating. Soy milk is a good alternative to breast milk. It is rich in calcium and iron. You can add soy milk powder to regular milk to increase the nutritional value.

Egg Yolk

Egg yolks contain high levels of protein and fat, both of which are beneficial for a baby’s brain development. They contain choline, which is an essential nutrient for the brain and nervous system. Choline is especially helpful for babies who are still in the brain development phase. They are also rich in antioxidants like carotenoids, retinol, and alpha-tocopherol. These antioxidants help protect against cancer and heart disease.

Salmon

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are good for your baby’s brain and eyesight. Omega-3 fatty acids help in normal growth and development, and healthy skin and hair. Omega-3 helps reduce inflammation in the body and may even prevent asthma attacks. They can also help boost a baby’s immune system. Omega-3 can also help improve memory.

Milk

Milk contains calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, chloride, potassium, and other minerals that are necessary for a baby’s bones and teeth. It is also a good source of protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins A, C, D, E, K, thiamine, riboflavin, and B12.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a great way to give your baby probiotics. Probiotics are live bacteria that help maintain healthy digestion. This can be especially helpful if your baby has digestive issues like diarrhea. Yogurt is loaded with protein and calcium, both of which are beneficial for babies’ bones. Calcium helps strengthen muscles and bones, while protein builds strong muscles and keeps them healthy.

Lentils

Lentils are less expensive and healthy food you can serve to your baby. They are packed with lots of lean protein and fiber.

Conclusion

Babies who aren’t breastfed get their vitamin D through foods like fortified cereals, fish, and dairy products. Breastfed babies have fewer ear infections, diarrhea, respiratory tract infections, and gastrointestinal illnesses than bottle-fed babies.

Babies who receive too much sugar from bottle feeding can develop tooth decay and obesity later in life. Therefore, always feed your baby healthy and nutritious food. Taking your baby for a walk helps them become social and ensures their food gets digested.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.