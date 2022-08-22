Racine County Eye is launching the Best of the Best: Apple Orchards in Southeastern Wisconsin contest. Now that fall is in the air, it’s the perfect time to visit a local orchard, nominate your favorites and then vote for the best orchard around.

Cast your nominations starting Aug. 29 until Sept. 4. Come back and vote on those nominated from Sept. 5 through 11. Winners will be announced on Sept. 12.

Nominate as many orchards as you’d like from Southeastern Wisconsin. Come back to vote once per category, per day. Contribute to the contest by clicking the button below: Best of the Best: Apple Orchards in Southeastern Wisconsin

Apple orchards to visit

Need some ideas about where to go before you nominate and vote? Check out these 10 orchards worth visiting. Will you nominate someone from this list?

Do you know an orchard in Southeastern Wisconsin that needs to be added to the list? Email Emma Widmar at emma@racinecountyeye.com to be included.

Fall Fun

There’s plenty to do and dive into this fall. Start planning and thinking about what’s upcoming.

