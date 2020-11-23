When you own a small business, you become a major part of the community. For this reason, it’s important to engage in eco-conscious practices. By exchanging your methods of work and production for more environmentally friendly options, you’re doing your part in protecting the community. If you’re not sure what the best sustainable practices for your small business are, you’ll find this list of suggestions extremely helpful.

Recycle Old Electronics

When it comes time to upgrade your business’s electronics, such as TVs, laptops, tablets, computers, or monitors, what do you typically do with the old stuff? If you don’t already, consider properly recycling your old items. Recycling your old electronics is a great sustainable practice to maintain for the long run. When you throw electronics into the regular trash, they spend decades sitting in landfills. Other items such as batteries can even release toxic chemicals into the environment. For this reason, it’s important to do your research and find an e-waste collector that can properly dispose of your items.

Use Scrap Metal

If your business utilizes metal in its daily fabrications, are you doing your part by supplying sustainable materials? Many different metal types are considered eco-friendly options. This includes metals such as steel and aluminum.

However, the best way to prioritize an eco-friendly alternative is to use scrap metal. Most metal suppliers have piles upon piles of scrap metal available. The next time you’re looking to stock up on metal supplies, consider choosing scrap metal. It’s also a more affordable option if you’re looking to save money.

Go Paperless

If you find yourself stressing over the costs of ink and paper, it’s time to ditch your bulky printer and go completely paperless. In today’s ever-changing society, business owners can often operate their companies online. By going paperless, you can lower your energy use. It’s also a good way to lower your paper use. People often print mass amounts of paper without realizing just how much energy, water, and other natural resources go into its production.

This is a short but effective list of the best sustainable practices a small business can implement. These three strategies are relatively easy changes to make in how you conduct your business. Do the right thing for your community by becoming an environmentally responsible entity.