No matter what season it is, power outages can happen at any time. With summer approaching, we must worry about lightning or flooding causing the lights to go off, which can not only be a miserable experience but dangerous if it continues for too long. Continue reading to discover the best ways to prepare your home for a power outage.

Have a Generator

The first thing every home should have to prepare for a potential power outage is a backup generator. When your home has a backup generator, you can keep your air conditioning, heat, and electrical running. Make sure it’s located outside and away from windows and doors to steer clear of the deadly carbon monoxide.

Charge up Portable Batteries

The next best way to prepare your home for a power outage is to have fully charged portable batteries. We rely on technology more than ever before with people working or going to school at home during the pandemic. Having a portable charger can keep your phone or computer active for days, so keep a few handy around the house if there’s a power outage.

Store Food and Water

If there’s a power outage, you’ll also need to think about what you can eat when your options to cook and heat up food are no longer available. During a power outage, it’s best to keep your refrigerator and freezer shut to keep it cool for as long as possible. Have nonperishable food like beef jerky, nuts, protein bars, and dried fruit at your disposal. You will also want to have plenty of water available, not just to drink but for cleaning, cooking, and other needs.

Cleaning Alternatives

A power outage means you’ll have to find alternative ways to be hygienic since you won’t have access to warm water for showers or a bath. Therefore, you should have hand sanitizer, wipes, dry shampoo, and more accessible just in case. Another thing you’ll have to consider is how you’ll relieve yourself if or when your generator stops. You could make a temporary toilet with plastic bags as if you’re on a camping trip.

Lighting Options

With the darkness that comes with a power outage, you’ll have to transport yourself to the 1800s when the sun goes down. Keep candles and flashlights handy so you can navigate your home easily. Or, you could use headlamps, outdoor solar lights, oil lamps, and more.

Activities To Enjoy

Lastly, you should also have some things on tab to keep yourself from dying of boredom. Books, board games, exercise equipment, a bonfire, and more can keep you entertained as you wait for the power to return to your home after an outage. CHANGE TOPIC