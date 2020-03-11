Betty J. Kral, 94, died at her home on Monday, March 2. She was a lifelong Racine resident and was born on April 5, 1925, to Gustav and Olga Habermas, and was the youngest of five siblings.

Betty attended Gilbert Knapp Elementary, McKinley Middle, and Park High schools. In 1940, She first met the man who was to become the love of her life, Henry B. Kral, at Beachland Roller Rink, formerly located on North Beach. She was an accomplished skater but Henry was a complete novice. Captivated by the vivacious brunette, Henry learned to roller skate before he approached Betty. His strategy proved successful. The couple became a familiar sight gliding and waltzing around the rink. Following their courtship, Betty and Henry were married in Racine on July 15, 1944, in the midst of WWII. Henry was then serving in the U.S. Navy and was granted a leave of only 36 hours for the ceremony. This past July they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

Betty was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Church for over a half-century. She loved and enjoyed her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren enormously. She was a very warm, kind-hearted and selfless person, always willing to give of herself. A truly saintly woman. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved life, her Lord Jesus, sharing her lake property vacations with family and friends, watching eagles soar, fishing and helping Henry with endless projects. Betty was an avid reader and loved composing poetry. She enjoyed cooking and baking recipes handed down from her mother.

Betty is survived by Henry; daughters Barbara (Bruce) Whyte of Columbus, WI; Karen (Joseph) Kral- Schoeneman, Oregon, WI; sons Tom (Joan) Kral and Richard (Victoria) Kral of Racine; grandchildren

Jason (Karrie) Kral, Bowling Green, KY; Jeremy (Kari) Kral, Tampa, FL; Jessica Kral, Oconomowoc, WI; Justin (Tammi) Kral, Madison, WI; Taylor (Christopher) Collins, Racine; Brooke (Kevin) Miner, Columbus, WI; nine delightful great-grandchildren, and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by brother Louis (Mildred) Habermas, sisters Mildred (Jerome) Glockson, Dorothy (William) Meredith, Ruth (Lowell) Ebert; and other nephews and nieces. She is profoundly missed by her family and friends. Special appreciation to Ruth Massman-Schoenfeld as well as neighbors Carole and Richard Thompsen.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6400 Spring Street for family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Yamid

Blanco officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.