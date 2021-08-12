MADISON – Four Racine organizations and two in Kenosha are among 115 out-of-school providers receiving a total of $49.5 million through the Beyond the Classroom Grant Program. The awards were announced this week by Gov. Tony Evers.

The Beyond the Classroom grants were made available to eligible nonprofit organizations providing virtual and in-person programming for school-aged children to help increase enrollment capacity, provide additional learning opportunities, or increase mental health support for school-age children during the 2021-2022 school year and summer months of 2021 and 2022.

“Our kids have had a difficult year, and we know that in order for our state to continue to bounce back from this pandemic, we have to make sure we’re getting our kids the extra support they need,” Gov. Evers said in a news release. “This past year, out-of-school providers across the state adapted to ensure our kids had safe and supportive places to go while also contending with increased capacity and mental health challenges. I’ve always said what’s best for kids is what’s best for our state, and today’s grants will help ensure our families and kids can thrive beyond the classroom.”

Racine grant recipients are:

SAFE Haven of Racine Inc., $215,467

The Village of Hope, $12,500

Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, $1,250

Racine Family YMCA, $136,204

Kenosha grant recipients are:

Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, $693,372

YMCA of Kenosha, $713,978

The Beyond the Classroom Grants provide funding of up to $1.5 million per non-profit organization for the 2021 summer and up to $1.5 million for the school year and summer of 2022 combined.

Beyond the Classroom grants were funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The DOA will work with grant beneficiaries to ensure a smooth roll-out and support for the upcoming school year and beyond.

