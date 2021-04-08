MILWAUKEE — Tickets for Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience, coming to the Wisconsin Center , go on sale tomorrow, Friday, April 9, at 9 a.m. Beyond Van Gogh will open to the public on Friday, July 9. Guests can purchase tickets by visiting vangoghmilwaukee.com .

Opening for a limited engagement, Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio . This immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks. Further, the exhibit takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses. From a thoughtfully curated music score to dancing lights and moving images, guests will experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces like never before.

Tickets are based on a timed entry. Guests will also be physically distanced in the Wisconsin Center exposition hall by group pods. Masks are a requirement. The Wisconsin Center is a GBAC Star-Accredited facility, ensuring the gold standard of safety and sanitization for all guests and staff.

Beyond Van Gogh offers a new perspective

After tremendous successes in Europe, cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean to great North American acclaim in recent years. While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh, guests will immerse themselves in instantly recognizable classics. Such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” now freed from their frames and showcasing incredible detail. Van Gogh’s art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with immense intrigue. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests will have a newfound appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Beyond Van Gogh will only deepen attendees’ relationship with art.

Guests can experience Beyond Van Gogh Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. As well as Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The last entry will be one hour before the exhibit closes.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit vangoghmilwaukee.com . Group sales are available by contacting hello@vangoghmilwaukee.com , and private events are available by contacting Katie Ragan at kragan@wcd.org .

Click here to download images and videos of what attendees can expect when attending the exhibit. Photo and video credit go to Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience.

More about the collaborators

About Normal Studio:

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what’s possible—they use multimedia magic and fuse physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people’s everyday lives. For more information, visit Normal Studio .

About Beyond Exhibitions:

Beyond Exhibitions is a company of like-minded individuals who have worked worldwide with some of the greatest entertainers and brands. With Beyond Van Gogh, the team brings their collective understanding of audiences, entertainment, and art together to proudly present Vincent Van Gogh as he has never been seen before.