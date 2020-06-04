MOUNT PLEASANT – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car at the intersection of Fancher Road and Luanne Drive here Wednesday evening, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.

Police identified the victim as a 53-year-old Franksville man. He received a serious head injury and died at the scene. Police he was wearing a bike helmet. A nurse and another bystander attempted lifesaving measures while they assisted officers. Responders from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Caledonia Police Department, and the South Shore Fire Department were called to the scene at 6:24 p.m.

The driver, a 19-year-old Kenosha woman, cooperated with officers. The names of the victim and the driver are not being released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by Mount Pleasant Police, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Racine County Medical Examiner’s office. No citations have been issued at this time. There was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved. Police said in a news release that inattentive driving is being considered as a possible contributing factor to the accident. Fancher Road was closed during the investigation for approximately three hours.