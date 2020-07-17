Calling all seamstress and novice COVID-19 mask makers. With schools reopening soon Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) is calling for homemade facial masks. The masks will be donated to K-12-grade children to help them stay safe when they return to the classroom this fall.

“Masks will also be used to protect our Littles (mentees) when they connect with their mentors (Bigs),” said Sonya Thomas, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties. “A community-wide donation of this type will enable us to provide masks for our Littles without depleting family budgets. For most, the purchase of school supplies already creates financial hardship, having to add masks to the school supply list will be especially taxing,” she added.

More than 90 percent of the children that BBBS serves come from households where a single parent is struggling to provide for the family. Having a supply of washable face mask will help eliminate the financial burden of buying face mask along with the stress of purchasing school supplies. The mask also eliminates worry and keeps children safer from the virus when they return to the classroom.

All surplus masks will be distributed to local schools and organizations to help children and adults in need Thomas said. BBBS has a process in place to ensure that all masks will be cleaned and disinfected before distribution.

Instructions to make masks can be downloaded from the CDC website, the Hobby Lobby website or by calling BBBS for email pattern instructions at (262) 637-7625.

To participate, novice and expert seamstress alike can drop off masks at one of the following Racine or Kenosha County collection sites between Monday, July 13, and Saturday, August 15.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties

3131 Taylor Avenue, Building No. 4

Racine, WI. 53405

Outdoor collection drop box Monday-Friday or by appointment

Phone: (262) 637-7625

Sew ‘n Save

3701 Durand Ave.

Racine, WI. 53405

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and,

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Phone: (262) 554-8708

Lynch GM Superstore- Burlington

2300 Browns Lake Dr.

Burlington WI 53105

Lynch Family Dealership of Burlington

Drop off: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Phone: (262) 763-7500

Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha

10901 75th Street

Kenosha, WI. 53142

Drop off: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Phone: (800) 775-3076

For more information contact Sonya Thomas, executive director of BBBS at sonya.thomas@beabignow.org or call (262) 637-7625.