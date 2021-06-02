KENOSHA — Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha’s annual Bike-to-Work Weeks will kick off with a Bike Rodeo event for families on Saturday, June 5, County Executive Jim Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian announced today.

During Bike-to-Work Weeks, June 5-19, people are encouraged to commute by bicycle and to discover — or rediscover — the beauty of Kenosha County from the seat of a bicycle.

It’s also a time for bicyclists and motorists alike to bone up on bike safety and remember taking precautions to ride and drive safely year-round.

“You get a different view of the community while riding a bike, and there are now more ways than ever to safely traverse our county by bicycle,” Kreuser said. “Now is the perfect time of the year to pick up or resume a healthy habit that’s easy to enjoy all summer long.”

Mayor Antaramian added, “There are some wonderful opportunities for biking in Kenosha. Last year, the city rebuilt the bike path through Pennoyer Park and Kennedy Park, where riders can enjoy some beautiful views of Lake Michigan.”

The Kenosha County Bike Rodeo is a free event that aims to promote bike safety and safety on trails for people of all ages.

It will begin at 9 a.m. with an organized ride starting at the Highway JR parking lot in the far southeast

corner of Petrifying Springs Park. The ride will continue on off-street trails to the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave., where activities beginning at 9:30 will include a rodeo bike skills course for children, a bike safety class, free bicycle safety checks, food and raffles.

At 11 a.m., the festivities will conclude with the Kenosha Police Department’s annual bike auction.

Participants in the organized ride will get a free hotdog and chips at the Moose Lodge. Others may purchase meals for $2, with proceeds going to the Kenosha Police Explorers.

More about Bike-to-Work Weeks

Those who cycle to work between June 5 and June 19 have the opportunity to win prizes in the Bike-to-Work Weeks contest, Kreuser said. Riders may submit one entry for each day that they bike to work.

Entries are to be submitted online at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/bikecontest. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes include bicycle-themed clothing, bike equipment, gloves, bicycle tune-ups, and more.

Bike-to-Work Weeks are supported by the county executive and mayor, the Kenosha County Board, the Kenosha City Council, the Kenosha Bicycle Ambassadors, and the Kenosha County Multiuse Trail Committee. Total Cyclery and Southport Bikes and Boards are also major sponsors.

The Bike Rodeo is presented by Kenosha County, the City of Kenosha, the Kenosha Bicycle Ambassadors, and Bike Kenosha.

Bicycle Safety

A few safety tips for bicycle riders:

Wear a helmet.

Wear bright clothing and use bike lights.

Ride with traffic, not against it.

Use hand signals and follow all traffic laws and signals.

Some safety tips for bicycle-friendly motorists:

Allow at least three feet of space when passing bicyclists.

Don’t park or drive in bike lanes.

Check for bicyclists before opening your door.

And, finally, a tip for riders and drivers:

Put down your phone! Distractions can kill.

Rating: 5 out of 5.