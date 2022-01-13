With demand sky-high for COVID-19 tests, nursing homes, long-term care and assisted living facilities are now able to order BinaxNOW tests directly from the federal government. Turnaround time on orders is about two weeks, according to U.S. Health and Human Services.

To request tests, email HHSbinax@hhs.gov.

Additionally, PCR test supplies are available to order through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at this time. The processing of PCR tests generally takes 2-3 days, though heightened demand may increase this timeframe.

