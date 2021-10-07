If you’re looking for an affectionate kitten to add to your life, Biscuits may be the one for you! This adorable 5-month-old kitty loves attention and isn’t afraid to ask for it. She’s ready to bring joy and fun to any family and can’t wait to explore her new home.
Don’t miss out on this little sweetheart; visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today and set up an appointment to meet Biscuits!
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.