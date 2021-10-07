Biscuits the Cat

If you’re looking for an affectionate kitten to add to your life, Biscuits may be the one for you! This adorable 5-month-old kitty loves attention and isn’t afraid to ask for it. She’s ready to bring joy and fun to any family and can’t wait to explore her new home.

Don’t miss out on this little sweetheart; visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today and set up an appointment to meet Biscuits!