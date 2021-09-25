Yes, Franklin looked superb in beating Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Co-Op, but no autographs please after its 42-3 victory in Wisconsin high school football on September 24.

In recent action on September 10, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Co-Op faced off against Oak Creek and Franklin took on Racine Park on September 10 at Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.

Franklin took control in the third quarter with a 35-3 advantage over Kenosha Bradford/Reuther Co-Op.

The Sabers registered a 21-3 advantage at intermission over the Red Devils.

The Sabers drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over the Red Devils after the first quarter.

PHOTOS BY RENE AMADO

Bradford’s QB Nate Olsen with a 2nd quarter run during their game against Frankln on Friday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: Rene Amado

