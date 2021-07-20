Job title: Experienced Line Cook
Company: Blue Bear
Address: 622 3 Mile Road,
City: Racine
Industry: Food
Duties: Cooking, recipe prep, cleaning, stocking
What makes your job special? We are an all-scratch kitchen using locally sourced ingredients to make creative dishes. We offer keto, vegan, and gluten-free options as well. We offer a positive, creative work environment with competitive pay.
Here’s who to contact:
Email: info@bluebeareats.com
Phone number: 262-583-3131
Website: bluebeareats.com
