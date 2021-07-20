Job title: Experienced Line Cook

Company: Blue Bear

Address: 622 3 Mile Road,

City: Racine

Industry: Food

Duties: Cooking, recipe prep, cleaning, stocking

What makes your job special? We are an all-scratch kitchen using locally sourced ingredients to make creative dishes. We offer keto, vegan, and gluten-free options as well. We offer a positive, creative work environment with competitive pay.

Here’s who to contact:

Email: info@bluebeareats.com

Phone number: 262-583-3131

Website: bluebeareats.com