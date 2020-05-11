Blythe A. Salmon, 53, died at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A lifelong resident of Racine, she was born on April 13, 1967, the daughter of Lee and Barbara (nee: Lane) Salmon.

Blythe graduated from Racine Lutheran High School and received her nursing degree from Gateway Technical College. She worked for many years as a nurse at Manor Care in Kenosha until her illness forced early retirement. However, because of her love for cats, after her retirement, she volunteered at the Wisconsin Humane Society. She was an avid lover of football and auto-racing.

She is survived by John Davis, her loving companion of 22 years; her step-daughters, Heather (Katie) Abbott-Davis, Amber (fiancé, Mike Hulkoff) Davis; her father, Lee Salmon; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Lee Davis, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry (Denise) Davis, Shelly (Rod) Davis-Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews and by her 7 adored cats. Blythe was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Salmon.

Due to the current health situation, a service will not be scheduled at this time. Memorials in Blythe’s name may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Racine Campus.