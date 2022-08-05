As of August 5, The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a LeRoy Butler special edition bobblehead. This collectible item hits the virtual shelves online, just as Butler will be honored for his success as an athlete.

The former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler currently resides in Racine County but will be making his way to Canton, Ohio this weekend. Butler will be at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug 6.

The football star will be joined by his wife, Genesis, and former teammate Gilbert Brown, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The two will present the honor to Butler during the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. In May of 2019, Butler and his wife were married at Lambeau Field. Additionally, Butler and Brown played together in Green Bay from 1993-99 and were key defensive contributors on the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI championship team.

Before the team’s championship, Butler was a consensus All-American for the Florida State Seminoles, prior to being selected by the Packers in the second round of the 1990 NFL Draft. Butler spent his entire professional career with cheeseheads as he played for Green Bay. Over the course of his career, he had 726 tackles, 38 interceptions, and 20.5 sacks in 12 NFL seasons. Additionally, Butler, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was named to the 1990s NFL All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was later inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2007.

Leap to Success

During this time, Butler also invented the famous “Lambeau Leap.” During a game against the Los Angeles Raiders on Dec. 26, 1993, he coined this move his own. During the game, after forcing a fumble that was recovered by Reggie White, Butler took a lateral and ran 25 yards into the end zone. From there, he spontaneously took a leap into the arms of fans in the south bleachers. To this day, other Packers have gone on to follow his lead.

Given his success and being one of the most popular players in the history of the Green Bay Packers, Butler is not only receiving a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but also celebrating this achievement with fans through a special edition bobblehead, produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Butler.

Butler’s bobblehead

The bobblehead shows the Butler bobblehead sitting on a stadium wall at Lambeau. He is smiling, wearing a white number 36 jersey and gold pants, and is giving the #1 signal. Fans should note that the entire body of the bobblehead bobbles on the wall, with the head also bobbling. The figure bears his name and the base reads “HOF CLASS OF 2022” and “LEROY’S LEAP”

“We are thrilled to be working with LeRoy to bring fans this unique bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “LeRoy’s enshrinement in Canton is long overdue and well-deserved for one of the greatest players to wear the green and gold of the Green Bay Packers. This bobblehead will be a must-have for fans!’”

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,022 and they are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in November, are $36 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. Pre-orders are now available

