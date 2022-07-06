RACINE COUNTY – A bomb scare in Waterford on Tuesday caused the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to close down several businesses in the area around Community State Bank after a bank employee said a known customer said he had a bomb in his briefcase.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located the man about 20 feet from the entrance to the bank carrying a silver briefcase, according to a press release from Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling. He complied with orders to put the case down and was taken into custody without further incident.

Kenosha’s Harzardous Device Squad called in to investigate possible bomb

The Kenosha County Sheriff Hazardous Device Squad opened the case using a water-propelled charge and determined the man’s threat was not credible despite an X-ray of the case depicting suspicious items. His residence was also searched and evaluated for any threat of explosives and eventually cleared.

During the three-hour incident, businesses in the immediate area were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place.

The man is a 52-year-old resident of Racine, and he was booked into the Racine County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and calling in a bomb threat.

