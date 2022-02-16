Bradford High School was placed on a “hold” due to a bomb threat that was called into 911 this morning. According to a Kenosha Police Department tweet, the threat was believed to be unsubstantiated, however, police and fire departments were there, actively investigating.

Police did not recommend students be picked up at this time, and they plan to “bring charges of Terrorist Threats to those responsible for the phone call – even if they are out of State,” according to the tweet.

If you have any information about the bomb threat, please contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5200.

Additionally, at 10:18 a.m. phone calls went out to parents by Bradford principal, Brian Geiger, stating that the hold had been lifted and they “will return to business as usual.” If anyone has questions for the school, they can be directed to 262-359-6200.

