RACINE – A $2,000 signature bond was set for Uriah T. Barry Jr., 20, of Racine, who was accused of driving “donuts” with a car that resulted in serious injury to an 18-year-old woman at Quarry Lake Park Saturday night.

Barry made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon. He was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury-first offense, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-first offence witha minor child in the vehicle and negligent operation of a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Quarry Lake Park, 3533 Northwestern Ave., for a rescue call shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They learned that an 18-year-old woman had fallen off the trunk of a Chevy Malibu while that vehicle was doing “donuts” in the park’s parking lot. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury.

In addition to Barry, who was identified as the vehicle’s driver, there was a 19-old-woman, who was the vehicle’s owner, the 18-year-old accident victim, a 15-year-old female and an unidentified party. All had been invited out by the vehicle’s owner “to do donuts in the parking lot,” according to the complaint. The complaint stated that “due to all parties walking around and the odor of fresh marijuana emanating from inside of the Malibu” deputies detained all of the parties and searched the vehicle. “In the trunk was a green leafy substance wrapped in paper that smelled of marijuana.”

Barry told officers that he was in control of the vehicle and was starting to do doughnuts with the18-year-old woman on the trunk and that she fell off as he slowly started to turn, according to the complaint. Barry said that he had not consumed alcohol but had consumed “a small marijuana edible and had smoked marijuana earlier that evening.”

Deputies had Barry perform a Standard Field Sobriety Test where “some clues of impairment were observed.” He was placed under arrest and a blood draw was conducted at Ascension All Saints Hospital. A marijuana cigarette found in the search, weighing 0.8 grams, tested positive for THC.

According to online court records. Barry is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on May 4 and May 25. A status conference in the case is scheduled for July 1.

