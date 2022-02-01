RACINE – A $5,000 cash bond was set on Monday for a Racine man accused of severely beating a 15-year-old boy with a metal signpost in an apparent gang-related incident last June.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Nicholas N. Garcia, 23, with Physical Abuse of a Child, Substantial Battery and Disorderly Conduct. All three charges include penalty enhancers for repeat offender and the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue on June 19, 2021, for a report of an assault. A 15-year-old boy, identified in the complaint as KM, was bleeding from a head wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

KM told police that he and several friends had walked to Belle City Food Mart-Laundromat, 522 16th St., earlier that day. When they arrived at the store, two Hispanic males followed them inside “where they all exchanged words,” the complaint stated. The rest of the group left, so the boy walked home alone.

When he was near 17th and Villa Streets, KM said he was attacked by the two men he had seen at the store. He said that the older of the two men hit him with a “large, black metal pole/rod with holes in it” that he compared to a stop sign pole. He was able to dodge a second strike from the pole and ran to his Grand Avenue home where family members called the police.

The complaint later stated that the attack left the boy with a large gash on the left temple that required four stitches to close “temporarily.” The injury required treatment at two different hospitals.

A Racine Police Department detective obtained surveillance video from the store that showed two Hispanic males running into the business “as if being chased, followed by a group of approximately eight black males,” according to the complaint. The video also showed “the groups flashing gang hand signals at each other and exchanging words” before leaving the store.

Garcia was identified from still images in the video that matched a booking photo.

The criminal complaint and a $5,000 warrant for Garcia’s arrest were issued on Dec. 2, 2021. He was recently apprehended on an unrelated charge of Possession of THC (2nd offense).

Listed on the drug charging document as “homeless,” Garcia made initial court appearances on both charges Monday afternoon. A $100 cash bond was set on the THC possession and a $5,000 cash bond was set on the attack-related charges.

Garcia was being held in the Racine County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 711 Wisconsin Ave.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.