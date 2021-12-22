RACINE – Cash bonds were set Tuesday afternoon for a Sturtevant couple who were arrested over the weekend on an array of drug-related charges.

A $25,000 cash bond was set for Paul E. Braun Jr., 49, during an initial appearance in Racine County District Court.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Braun with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 16 counts of felony bail jumping, and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Meth Arrest Evidence: a total of 33.6 grams of methamphetamine and 2.1 grams of crack cocaine and other paraphernalia were seized. – Photo Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office

In addition, a $5,000 cash bond was set for Sara R. Domogalla, 40. The District Attorney’s office charged her with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine and 24 counts of felony bail jumping.

Preliminary hearings for Braun and Domogalla are scheduled for Dec. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 711 Wisconsin Ave. Both are being held in the Racine County Jail.

The two were arrested by Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sunday afternoon following an investigation at the Quality Inn, 910 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville. In a search of a vehicle and a motel room, deputies found 33.6 grams of methamphetamine and 2.1 grams of crack cocaine.