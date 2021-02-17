Bones is a 10-month-old puppy who shows his excitement with happy dances and body wiggles! Bones loves to please and is eager to learn some new tricks. If you think that Bones might be a good fit for you, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt to learn more about him at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus!

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

