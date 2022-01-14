This January’s BONK! event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Central time). The event will be held on Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. Curated and hosted by Esteban Colon, BONK! will feature spoken word artists Lennée Reid and Sandra Marchetti, and musician MG Bailey. For more information visit the BONK! website.

Featured Artists

Lennée Reid is a Creole author, multimedia artist, performance poet, activist, healer, and community organizer from Olympia, Washington. She has toured across America including many PSI Poetry Slams and was Olympia’s 2018 Poetry Grand Slam Champion and the first WOWPS representative in 2015. She is published in: “Inanna’s Ascent,” “Single Mothers Speak On Patriarchy,” and her chapbooks “Universal State of Mind” and “Qi Woo Mojo Juju,” which are all available at Girl God Books, in addition to Works In Progress, Confluence Daily, and Spectrum Women, among others. Lennée Rei

Sandra Marchetti Sandra Marchetti is the author of Confluence, a full-length collection of poetry from Sundress Publications (2015). She is also the author of four chapbooks of poetry and lyric essays. Her poetry appears widely in Poet Lore, Blackbird, Ecotone, Southwest Review, Subtropics, and elsewhere. Sandy’s essays can be found at The Rumpus, Fansided, Mid-American Review, Barrelhouse, Pleiades, and other venues. Sandy earned an MFA in Creative Writing—Poetry from George Mason University and now serves as the Coordinator of Tutoring Services at the College of DuPage in the Chicagoland area. She currently serves as the Poetry Editor at River Styx Magazine.

MG Bailey is a solo performer based out of Homewood, IL. For the last 11 years, he has performed all around the Chicagoland area as well as the surrounding states. To date, he has 6 original studio albums. His music ranges from Rock and Blues to Reggae and Punk. Bringing lots of energy and laughs to his show MG creates a bridge between the stage and his audience for a unique and entertaining experience. MG Bailey

This Month’s BONK! Host

Esteban Colon is the Poet Laureate Emeritus of Kenosha Wisconsin (2018 – 2019). He has been writing and performing poetry most of his life. Many of those poems appear in Hell Creek, Things I Learned the Hard Way, and Whispered “Soliloquy’s.”

About BONK!

BONK! exists to bring healing, justice, equity, joy, connection, and quality of life to the Racine community and beyond, through a variety of educational and community-building initiatives, including a world-class performing arts series. The BONK! series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and all sorts of talent in between. Founded in the fall of 2008, the BONK! series has been running with an event every month for over thirteen years now. BONK! Is made possible by The Racine Public Library, the Racine Community Foundation, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, and Olde Madrid restaurant.

For more information about BONK!, you can visit the BONK! website, contact Alex Reilly at 262-989-2930 or e-mail them at contact@bonkseries.org.