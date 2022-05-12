This March’s BONK! event will be held on Saturday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Central time). The event will be held on Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. Curated and hosted by Esteban Colon, BONK! will feature spoken word artists Aricka Foreman, Jacqueline Nicole Harris, and Kristin LaTour. For more information visit the BONK! website.

Featured Artists

Aricka Foreman is an American poet and interdisciplinary writer from Detroit MI. Author of the chapbook Dream with a Glass Chamber, and Salt Body Shimmer (YesYes Books), she has earned fellowships from Cave Canem, Callaloo, and the Millay Colony for the Arts. She serves on the Board of Directors for The Offing, and spends her time in Chicago, IL engaging poetry with photography & video. Aricka Foreman

Jacqueline Nicole Harris Jacqueline Nicole Harris is a writer, performance poet and Shimer College graduate from North Chicago, Ill. She is also a member of the Deerfield Library Poetry Group in Deerfield, Ill. Jacqueline is the author of six chapbooks: “Random Acts of Verse,” “My Revolution,” “A Brown Girl’s Story,” “7 Random Things,” “Periods, Pauses: and other poems,” and “ON LIFE.” Jacqueline is currently working on her first novel. She lives and works from home while trying to get out and give back to her community whenever possible. Her fifth book of Poetry, “ON LIFE,” is the winner of the Black Caucus of the American Library Associations Ebook Award for 2017. In 2018, her short story, Blood and Poetry, was published in the Curating Alexandria Halloween Anthology, “Exhuming Alexandria,” which led to her guest-editing their Poetry Anthology “Poetry by Alexandria”.

Kristin LaTour’s full-length poetry collection is “What Will Keep Us Alive,” and her most recent chapbook, “Mend,” was illustrated with friend Angel Perez and is available for free online. Her poems have appeared in “Massachusetts Review,” “Tinderbox,” “Rhino” and other journals. She lives in Aurora, IL where she gardens, bakes, teaches, loves her people and animals, and writes and reads. Kristin LaTour

About BONK!

BONK! exists to bring healing, justice, equity, joy, connection, and quality of life to the Racine community and beyond, through a variety of educational and community-building initiatives, including a world-class performing arts series. The BONK! series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and all sorts of talent in between. Founded in the fall of 2008, the BONK! series has been running with an event every month for over thirteen years now. BONK! Is made possible by The Racine Public Library, the Racine Community Foundation, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, and Olde Madrid restaurant.

For more information about BONK!, you can visit the BONK! website, contact Alex Reilly at 262-989-2930 or email them at contact@bonkseries.org.