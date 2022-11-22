This November’s BONK! event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Central time. The event will be held on Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. Curated and hosted by Kelsey Marie Harris, BONK! will feature spoken word artists Said Shaiye, Shana Wilson, and Mikey Cody Apollo. For more information and the Zoom link, visit https://bonkseries.org.

Featured Artists

Said Shaiye is an Autistic Somali Writer & Photographer. His debut book, Are You Borg Now? was named a 2022 Minnesota Book Award Finalist in Creative Nonfiction & Memoir. He has contributed essays to the anthologies Muslim American Writers at Home, The Texas Review’s All-Poetry Issue, and We Are Meant to Rise: Voices for Justice from Minneapolis to the World. He has published poetry & prose in Obsidian, Brittle Paper, Pithead Chapel, 580 Split, Entropy, Diagram, Rigorous, Night Heron Barks, and elsewhere. He holds an MFA from the University of Minnesota, where he was a Graduate Instructor of Creative Writing, as well as a Judd International Research Fellow. He currently teaches in the English Department at Century College. Said Shaiye

Shana Wilson — Blue Lotus Shana Wilson, who poetically goes by the name Blue Lotus, is a lover of words, good music, and creativity. She is a writer, photographer, and video editor. The healing power of poetry was introduced to her around age 7; she’s been an active listener, reader and writer of it ever since. Blue Lotus is inspired by nature, genuine connections and people learning about, expressing & living in their truths.

Mikey Cody Apollo, is a Black queer writer, filmmaker, educator, and feminist killjoy from Milwaukee, Wis. Most of their work explores themes such as race, gender, sex, and religion. Mikey is the author of the self-published collection of poetry titled Black Girls, Silence, and Other Things Made of Gold, which has been used in classrooms, workshops, and book clubs across the United States. When Mikey grows up, she wants to be the first Black woman to receive the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Mikey Cody Apollo

About BONK!

BONK! exists to bring healing, justice, equity, joy, connection, and quality of life to the Racine community and beyond, through a variety of educational and community-building initiatives, including a world-class performing arts series. This series showcases poets, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and all sorts of talent in between. Founded in the fall of 2008, the BONK! series has been running with an event every month for over thirteen years now and is made possible by The Racine Public Library, the Racine Community Foundation, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, the Friends of the Racine Public Library, and Olde Madrid restaurant.

For more information about BONK!, you can visit the BONK! website, contact Alex Reilly at 262-989-2930 or email them at contact@bonkseries.org.

