The Racine Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo is being held on Saturday, October 30 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This is a family-friendly event that is fun for all children, young and old alike.

Guests will travel around the Zoo to find Trick-or-Treat “Knock-Knock” Doors. There will also be locally-sponsored Business Booths providing candy or other small gifts to the trick-or-treaters.



All photos courtesy of the Racine Zoo

Kids will be able to decorate cookies with provided kits, do Halloween crafts, and of course, pumpkin decorating. While wandering the Zoo, guests will come across creepy, crawly animal ambassadors, too.

As a new attraction this year, there will be a special photo opportunity area. For $5, guests can get their own commemorative photo to show off their costumes or just take a nice family fall photo. The photos will be printed on-site and ready to take home the same day.

Boo at the Zoo is included with regular Zoo admission. There will be plenty to do on this Halloween-themed day. Food and drinks will be available for purchase as well.

About Boo at the Zoo host, Racine Zoo

Nestled along the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Zoo is open year-round.

Hours of operation:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., with the last admission at 3:30 p.m.

Admission rates:

Members and children 2 and under: FREE

Children ages 3 – 15: $8

Seniors: $9

Adults: $10.

For more information on the Racine Zoo, its programs, and events, visit their website,

call (262) 636-9189, or find them on Facebook and Twitter, and Instagram.