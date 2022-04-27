Racine police say the woman arrested Monday was not only in a sexual relationship with the man accused of killing Brittany Booker, but she also drove him to his mother’s house in Chicago after he killed Booker.

Diamond Hood was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of harboring or aiding a felon. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, Hood and Terry Lee Jackson, the man police believe killed Brittany Booker early Sunday morning, were in a romantic sexual relationship and despite knowing he attacked Booker and his ex-girlfriend on February 27 with a hammer, allowed him to stay at her residence with her and her child. On the morning of Booker’s death, Jackson used Hood’s vehicle to drive to Booker’s home where he can be seen at 5:30 a.m. exiting her house and telling her to go.

Officers say Booker’s oldest son saw his mother leave their home on their Ring doorbell camera. When they arrived at Booker’s house, they found blood and discovered her body in her car. She suffered multiple injuries including a gunshot wound to her head.

Police identified the owner of the vehicle, and when they arrived at Hood’s residence, she was alone with a small child, the complaint continues. During questioning, Hood admitted to knowing about Jackson assaulting his ex-girlfriend on February 22, the hammer attack on both Booker and his ex-girlfriend, and that he had a warrant out for his arrest. She said they recently reconnected and established a sexual relationship.

Hood told officers she went to a party the evening of April 23, but Jackson did not accompany her. She returned home around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and Jackson arrived shortly thereafter driving her car. Police say Hood woke up at 6 a.m. and Jackson was not there. Hood went back to sleep and woke up again at 7 a.m. when Jackson shook her and asked her to take him to his mother’s house in Chicago, which she did.

Hood remains in the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond and will next be in court May 4 for her preliminary hearing.

Jackson remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call Racine Police Investigator and

US Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at 262-635-7761.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330

or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

